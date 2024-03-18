Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The Spanish “veteran” Andres Iniesta, captain of the Emirates team, admitted the difficulty of his mission with the “Falcons”, which finally succeeded in leaving last place in the “ADNOC Professional League” standings, stressing at the same time his adherence to hope and motivation, in order to help his colleagues and make more efforts.

Iniesta said in the context of an interview with the American television network ESPN: If I ask… Are you having fun? “I would say no, but I have hope and motivation to change that,” he said. “I’m not having fun; Because we haven't won for a long time, but I still have a goal to achieve, to try to work and help my teammates, help the club, and learn something different, so that these experiences can help you in some way in the future.

Iniesta's statements, which appeared to be identical, were made by the American network ESPN and the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, and his club, the Emirates, defeated its guest, Khor Fakkan, 2-1, in the “16th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, in the match that was held. Last Wednesday, it was the first victory for the “Falcons” after stumbling in 11 rounds in a row, since the team’s only victory against the same competitor 2-0 in the “third round” of the league.

The “Falcons” raised its score to 8 points, advancing to the penultimate place, with a difference of three points in front of Hatta, the “last”, while the team is separated by 4 points from Ittihad Kalba and Ajman in 11th and 12th places, respectively.

Iniesta added: “The idea of ​​achieving what I came here to do still satisfies me, and we are making great efforts to improve the results and take steps forward, with the aim of stabilizing the team, not only in the current season, but even in the future.” To the important role and attempts made by the team’s technical staff, led by Italian Walter Zenga, in order to improve the team’s conditions and results.

Regarding his comment on the “ADNOC Professional League” in general, he said, “Of course, the league cannot be compared to other tournaments, and it needs improvement, and this is the role that I came to play, and I want to focus on what I can do. I think it is more difficult than I imagined when I came to the tournament.” here”.

Iniesta crossed the barrier of 1,000 matches in his football career, after he celebrated in the match against Ajman 0-2, in the “Round 15”, the 1000th match, before he opened the second millennium by participating as a starter in the next round match against Khor Fakkan 2-1, in the “Round 16”. .

“Family First” is the slogan of “The Magician”

Aside from his statements to ESPN and La Gazzetta, the “magician” raised the slogan “Family First,” which was evident in the photo of the Spanish star’s “shin guard,” which was decorated with a picture of the small family of Iniesta and his five children.