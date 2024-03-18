THE Teen Titans they're a team of young heroes with troubled pasts (and what heroes don't have troubled pasts?) but they always try to do their best. Their young age often attracts the sympathy of comics and animation fans, who are able to empathize much more than is possible with certain adult heroes who are too cold and distant. Even the world of cosplay can't help but love the Teen Titans and now we can, for example, see the Raven cosplay realized by cassandracosplays.

cassandracosplays offers us a Raven cosplay (or Corvina if we prefer), which is even darker than the character. The clothes worn are not typical of the dark Teen Titan heroine, but this original version allows us to imagine a more casual and worldly version of the character.

Also note how in the last photograph cassandracosplays colored their dog green in post-production: it is clearly a reference to Beast Boy, another Teen Titan capable of transforming into any animal, while maintaining the green color.

What do you think of the Raven cosplay made by cassandracosplays?