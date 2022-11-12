One of the main benefits that employees want to be able to request is to acquire a mortgage loan that allows them to access a house, remodel your home, buy land, or build your homehowever, many times we do not know what is the amount that we can receive in order to reach a loan.

It is important to point out that the Institute of the National Workers’ Housing Fund (Infonavit) recommends that beneficiaries take into account a family budget and debt capacity when applying for a loan, it is important to add that this will be a long-term commitment, because your plans between 15 and 28 years old.

Remember that you can request the credit together with your spouse or co-resident and receive the larger amount, regardless of whether you also listed on Infonavit or Fovissste, In addition, the institute does not ask for a minimum amount of income, because they can request your salary.

It is vital to know that the salary is one of the points that will influence both the total amount that you can access, as well as thel term and monthly paymentswhile the maximum that the Infonavit with a traditional credit it can be up to 2 million dollars 381 thousand 21 pesos.

Use the Infonavit Calculator

The beneficiaries who want get a credit estimate that they will lend, they must access the calculator available https://portalmx.infonavit.org.mx/, where your data will be requested. To get the monthly salary accurately, you must multiply it by 30.4 the smaller amount between the average daily wage, which is made up of the last six two-month periods worked and the daily salary made up of the month in which you request the credit.

Now, in the portal of the Infonavityou only have to enter your monthly salary and position the age button on yours with the cursor and click on “Calculate”.

It also gives the option of requesting less money than the maximum amount that you can access, the amount of which you will have to enter in the lower box of the calculator and see how much you would pay monthlywith what rate and term.

Likewise, the tabulator must take into account factors such as the fact that the maximum age is 55 years, since the sum of the age plus the credit termThey may not exceed 70 years. Likewise, the amounts only apply to the Infonavit Credit and a Total Infonavit Credit.

How do I request a loan from Infonavit?

Once you know how much you can receive, and what type of loan it will be, go to your account Infonavitprequalify yourself and choose your type of credit, where it will also appear if you can already make the request, with based on your pointsand you can see the conditions of each option.

Then complete the course “Know + to decide better” which also appears on the institute’s website, in the section on “I am interested in a loan”after which you will only have to request the appraisal.