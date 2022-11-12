His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on the social networking site “Instagram”: “I met my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai. These meetings bear the omens of goodness for our people and the elevation of our country, and we are all working within one Emirati team today to enhance our development process and achieve the aspirations of our people. Under the leadership of Mohammed bin Zayed, we promise the sons and daughters of the UAE that the future is always better.”

