Ribeirinho Agenor Tupinambá went viral on social networks when he posted a routine with a wild animal and was fined R$ 17,000

The 23-year-old influencer Agenor Tupinambá –who went viral on social media when he shared his routine with the capybara “Filó”– delivered the animal to Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) on Thursday (27.Apr. 2023).

Tupinambá and “Filó” flew from Autazes, where he lives, to Manaus. In the capital, the capybara will be assisted by Cetas (Wild Animal Screening Center) so that it can be reintegrated into nature.

In a farewell post on InstagramTupinambá said that he was never against the reintegration of the animal and that he did not earn money with his posts.

The duo became famous on social media in February, after videos of their routine went viral.

On April 18, Tupinambá was fined by Ibama for “undue exploitation of wild animals to generate content on social networks”. A period of 6 days was given –until Monday (24.Apr)– to deliver the capybara to the authorities and fines amounting to R$ 17,030.00 were charged. In addition, he had to delete all videos of the capybara and other wild animals he cares for from his social media profiles.

the influencer posted the charges on Instagram. Ibama’s orders and the treatment given to the capybara divided opinion. After the repercussions, on April 19, the environmental protection agency declared: “wild animals are not pets”.

READ THE ENTIRE FAREWELL POST

“This message is for everyone. It’s for those who doubted me and for those who were always sure of who I am. It is dedicated to those who have been with me since the beginning and to those who have just arrived.

“Today, I express my greatest proof of love for Filo. It is important to note that I was never against it and would never prevent my beloved Filomena from one day joining a flock of capybaras to follow her life. That’s exactly why I saved her, cared for her and kept a huge feeling in my chest for her.

“I also know that mistakes have happened, and I guarantee that the mistakes I made were unconscious, without ill-nature or any attempt at exploitation. Absolutely no video with her brought me any financial results. It was just me with a cell phone in my hand, recording my own riverside life.

“And after these days of much dialogue, including with IBAMA, the tireless support of friends and thinking about all the possibilities, my family and I said goodbye to Filó.

“In conciliation, IBAMA gave Filó the opportunity to stay close to me and find a group of capybaras for integration. However, here we know the difficulty of finding a flock and the risks it could take.

“This painful decision is for her sake, even if it pains me not to see her jumps to swim and her little face eating grass. And of so many places for Filó to be, her true natural habitat is my heart and no one can take it from there.

“And today I also free myself from any need to prove my love for Filo and other animals. They know! I free myself from any judgment that goes against my values ​​and ideals, I know the man I want to become.

“My gratitude to my parents and siblings, to the legal support given to me by Congresswoman Joana Darc, to friends, followers and everyone who accompanied me here.

“And finally to you, Philo. I love you and I was extremely happy by your side, and I will continue to be with you wherever you are.

“With love and a lot of faith that everything will work out,

“Agenor Tupinambá.”

READ THE FULL NOTE FROM IBAMA

“A wild animal is not a pet.”

“As much as some people want to take care of wild animals, when they encounter them in the wild, it is necessary to understand that they are not domestic animals, like dogs and cats.”

“Capybaras and sloths are wild animals. Raising or keeping these animals at home is prohibited by Brazilian law.”

“Based on Decree nº 6.514/2008, which regulates the Environmental Crimes Law (Law nº 9.605/1998), Ibama fined this Tuesday (18/04) the digital influencer Agenor Tupinambá for practices related to the undue exploitation of animals wildflowers for generating content on social networks. The fines applied total BRL 17,030.00.”

“The case came to Ibama’s attention after the death of a sloth that the boy, who lives in the city of Autazes (Amazonas), raised on his property. At the scene, agents found a parrot and a capybara. Agenor had no legal authority to keep the animals in his possession.”

“Agenor also received two notifications that determine the removal of audiovisual content alluding to the creation of wild animals in a domestic environment and the delivery of the parrot and the capybara to the Wild Animal Screening Center (Cetas) of Ibama in Manaus.”

“It is important to point out that in addition to being a crime to keep wild animals illegally, the exposure of wild specimens such as pets on social networks, stimulates the search for these animals, heating up the trafficking of species of Brazilian fauna.”

“As much as it is believed to be helping a wild animal, giving food and shelter, it is important to understand that this attitude can harm it, as it reduces its ability to survive in nature. Wild animals can also transmit serious diseases to humans.”

“When you find an injured wild animal, you should contact the competent public agency.”

“Brazilian legislation does not allow the possibility of regularizing an animal acquired or kept without authorization with environmental agencies. Anyone who has a wild animal in an irregular situation can voluntarily hand it over to the competent environmental agency to avoid penalties provided for in the legislation.”