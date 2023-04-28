Stronger trade data also contributed to this, with imports declining 0.6% after rising 0.1% in the previous quarter, and exports increasing 1.1% from 0.9% in the previous quarter.

For his part, the French Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, praised the “resilience” of the French economy, explaining: “Companies continue to invest and create jobs, which brings us closer to our goal of full employment.”

The growth figures came in marginally higher than the previous forecast by the French Statistical Agency of 0.1 percent, and higher than the zero growth registered in the fourth quarter of last year.

Inflation has eroded the purchasing power of many French people, raising concerns about a hit to consumer consumption and the economy in general.

Food consumption fell by 2.3 percent as food inflation rose to double digits in France. The decline is the fifth consecutive quarterly decline.

However, French households spent more on energy, although, according to the National Statistical Institute, subsequent payments of subsidies by the government were partly responsible for the increase.

The French government decided this month to raise the minimum wage by about 2.2 percent to 11.52 euros ($12.73) per hour, as of May 1, in an effort to help workers cope with inflation.