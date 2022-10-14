consumer prices in Argentina They experienced a year-on-year rise of 83% last September, standing 4.5 percentage points above the variation registered in August, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) reported this Friday.

In the ninth month of the year, consumer prices grew by 6.2% compared to last August, a small slowdown compared to the 7% rate that had been registered in August compared to the previous month.

Goods had a positive monthly variation of 7% last month, while services rose by 4.2%, figures that amount to 87.6% and 71.5%, respectively, in the year-on-year comparison.

Among the largest monthly increases in September, those of clothing and footwear (10.6%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (9.4%) and various goods and services (6.8%) stand out, while the prices of food increased by 6.7% compared to the previous month.

This small slowdown in prices in September coincided with the application of the first measures by the Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, aimed at trying to correct the strong macroeconomic imbalances that the country has been dragging for several years.

Consumer prices had accumulated a rise of 50.9% last year, denoting an acceleration compared to the 36.1% verified in 2020.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund and Argentina revised upwards the inflation projection for 2022, to a range of 90-100%, which represents an advance of more than 30 percentage points compared to June estimates (52-62 %).

This recent modification is in line with the evolution of prices in the first nine months of the year, which accumulated an increase of 66.1% in that period.

The most recent private forecasts collected monthly by the Central Bank indicate that inflation will be 100.3% this year and 90.5% in 2023.

EFE