Barcelona: this is the exclusive shirt that he will wear vs. real Madrid

The Barcelona will shine in the classic that will play next Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu against real Madrid the emblem of the singer Drake on his shirt instead of the logo of Spotifyas announced this Friday by the Barça club.

New logo

It will be the first time that the Catalan club has changed the logo of its main sponsor for that of an artist, in an action that is part of the agreement between the entity and the Swedish streaming audio subscription company.

“Spotify thus cedes this privileged space on the game shirt, as part of an action that is part of the ‘partnership’ with the club and that is included among the activities that will be carried out within the alliance of both brands to offer innovative experiences for football fans and at the same time helping to reach new audiences through music,” explains Barça in a statement.

Thus, viewers who follow the game against Real Madrid will see the silhouette of an owl, which corresponds to the logo of the brand promoted by the Canadian singer, winner of four Grammy awards and the first to reach 50,000 million views on Spotify.

“By putting the Drake logo on the front of the shirt, Barça and Spotify want to celebrate the milestone achieved by the singer, by being the first artist to get 50,000 million views of his songs on the platform,” highlights Barcelona.

The changes to the front of the shirt were foreseen in the sponsorship agreement that Barcelona signed last March with the Swedish multinational.

As part of the action to commemorate the record achieved by the singer, it is also planned that the Barcelona footballers will wear a special version of the shirt during the pre-match warm-up, which will show Drake’s name and the number 50 on the back, with the Spotify logo on the front.

The same Canadian singer has published through his Instagram profile, which has more than 120 million followers, a photo with the shirt that Barça will wear against Real Madrid on October 16.

EFE

