Inés Rodríguez wants to see them reflected some of their claims on disability “at the legislative level”and that is why she defends the importance of making different needs visible, something she herself does on her social networks.

This is what he claimed in Guiltypodcast by Paula Gonu in which the collaborator of The Intermediatewho had childhood cerebral palsy, spoke about his particular case.

“It is a different process to acquire a disability than to have it from the beginning.but the conclusion is the same: having self-esteem, effort and suffering is something completely individual and should not be attached to a physical characteristic,” he proclaimed.

This 25-year-old speech therapist went viral online for a video in which she explained why she hates that people call her a champion in the street simply for livingsomething he reiterated on the Podimo podcast.

“I want to be complimented on things that I truly embrace.not that they tell me that they admire me without knowing me or that they pray for me, as if assuming that there is something wrong with me. “Everyone has their own moves and no one likes to be told about them, especially strangers,” highlighted the Canarian content creator.

However, this post also made him realize that “there are many people very willing to learn and, if you explain things with love and a little humor, it goes in much better”, so that was the germ of his profile on networks.

Inés Rodríguez said in her talk with Paula Gonu that “Making disability visible at a social level can help” to everything that “requires inclusion” and can serve “to streamline procedures at a legal level, which is also greatly needed.” In fact, this legislative part is something he would like to delve into with his work.

“I would like to see some of the demands that I make reflected at the legislative level, that really go beyond the networks and the social level, and that are reflected in the bureaucratic procedures,” he said and listed examples such as that “there are necessary means to educate everyone, especially people with special needs.