Joe Biden pardons: ‘Family first’!

It is not new for a president of the United States of America to pardon any citizen convicted of any crime. It seems that this is absolutely possible – I say this with caution because, of course, I do not know the North American pardon system to be able to affirm it categorically. Thus, from what I have read these days with great curiosity, this power to pardon has existed since George Washington became the first American president in 1789.

The chronicles say that in the debate of the Constitutional Convention of 1787, a proposal was raised to grant the president the power to pardon those who had committed crimes or reduce their sentences, thus following English laws that already granted that power to monarchs in a practice extended to the governors of the British colonies in America. The point is that this proposal triumphed over another that, admittedly, sought to deny the ability to pardon crimes of treason. Finally, the Constitution states in its Article II, Section 2, that “the President (…) shall have the power to suspend the execution of sentences and to grant pardons for crimes against the United States, except in cases of impeachment (… )”. The allusion to the “political trial” refers to what is known as impeachmentthat is, to the impeachment trial in Congress.