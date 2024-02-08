Unlike traditional phones, which process data through the integrated CPU, the Cloud Phone uses the computational power of the cloud, to which it is connected via a 5G or low-latency optical connection

The collaboration between Huawei and China Mobile has given life to the Mobile Cloud Phone, a cutting-edge solution that takes advantage of the computational power of the cloud, thus freeing itself from the hardware limitations of traditional devices. This project was recognized with the 2023 “Compute-enabled Innovative Application” award, awarded by the prestigious publication China People's Posts and Telecommunications News, under the Department of Media and Communication of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT ) Chinese. The Mobile Cloud Phone is the result of two years of intense collaboration, and was launched on May 17, 2023 on the occasion of World Telecommunications and Information Society Day.

Unlike traditional phones, which process data through the integrated CPU, the Cloud Phone uses the computational power of the cloud, to which it is connected via a 5G or low-latency optical connection. Users can access this innovative service by simply downloading the app or via the official WeChat account, then subscribing to the virtual “Cloud Phone” service through HTML5 or an applet, thus enjoying cloud computing at any time and place. Thanks to the ultra-broadband connectivity of 5G, the Mobile Cloud Phone overcomes the physical limits of devices. By integrating the latest technologies on a cloud foundation with Arm chip architecture, Huawei technologies optimize the cloud phone experience. Monbox software architecture doubles cloud phone density per server and reduces end-to-end latency. Super-resolution and AVS3 video streams deliver high definition at low bit rates, while instruction stream separation and rendering minimize latency and traffic consumption while maintaining image quality.