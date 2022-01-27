Mexico.- The Mexican driver Inés Gómez Mont filed an amparo against the arrest warrant she faces for organized crime and money laundering, as well as the red card that was issued for her and her husband Víctor Álvarez Puga by the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic.

The Fifth District Judge in Criminal Matters in Mexico City turned the lawsuit over to the Thirteenth Judge Guillermo Francisco Urbina Tanús, who will determine whether or not he admits the process of the Las Estrellas driver. Said request was presented on January 24.

Inés Gómez Mont, former host of the Cuéntamelo ya program, claims acts within the trial, specifically the arrest warrant against her, in addition to the issuance of a red card by Interpol so that she is wanted in more than 190 countries.

In your request, the famous argues that the authority violated to her detriment six constitutional articles; on 1, 14, 16, 20 and 133. The acts claimed by the driver happened on October 27, 2021, although her arrest warrant, along with her husband, was issued on Friday, September 10.

It should be remembered that at Inés and her husband Víctor are wanted for the crimes of organized crime and operations with resources of illicit origin for two thousand 950 million pesos.

On the other hand, continuing with the corresponding investigation, last week the FGR revealed the way in which the driver and her husband Víctor Álvarez Puga worked to divert more than two billion pesos. Likewise, more people were linked to the crime, including former federal officials and different companies, and three people who are in federal prisons were arrested.

The FGR reveals the modus operandi of Inés Gómez Mont and Álvarez Puga for millionaire diversion of money

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) released last week the billing and simulation scheme for public procurement with which Inés Gómez Mont, Víctor Álvarez Puga, former officials and businessmen on a millionaire diversion of money for more than two billion pesos.

Through a statement, the Prosecutor’s Office detailed that all people, individuals and legal entities, probably colluded to simulate operations and provide the criminal organization with resources by lowering tax burdens and hiding operations, thus making it difficult to track said resources.

“To carry out this objective, he allegedly entered into various contracts with the Decentralized Administrative Body for Prevention and Social Rehabilitation of the Ministry of the Interior, using digital tax receipts on the Internet, which concealed false operations and pretended acts of commerce and provision of services that they did not perform; all this with the purpose of laundering money, disguising said crimes of legal profits that were non-existent,” added the FGR.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the main organization was in charge of Víctor Álvarez Puga and his wife, Inés Gómez Mont, who worked with supposed company representatives. During the investigation, information was also obtained from another group formed by Héctor ‘Z’, Armando ‘R’ Ricardo ‘C’, José ‘O’ and Yareli ‘C’, who carried out banking operations on behalf of legal entities.

The next group is made up of public servants, who illegally facilitated federal treasury resources, entering into illegal contracts; this is formed by Eduardo ‘G’, Paulo ‘U’, Jesús ‘P’, Emanuel ‘C’ and Jorge ‘N’.

Each group, according to the FGR, coordinated with the others to carry out the crimes that now persecute them. For illicit acts, one of the investigated companies obtained more than 2,500 million pesos.

