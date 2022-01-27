The United States has condemned North Korea’s latest missile launch, but stressed that it remains committed to a diplomatic solution with Pyongyang, a State Department official said.

The South Korean military announced that North Korea apparently fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea Thursday morning.

“The United States condemns North Korea’s launch of two ballistic missiles,” the US State Department official told Yonhap News Agency in an email.

“These two tests, along with six other ballistic missile launches this month, are in violation of UN resolutions

Security Council and poses a threat to North Korea’s neighbors and the international community.”