The protagonists of the story had already crossed paths last spring, but in London. For the Chelsea affair. On the one hand, the US investment bank Raine Group, in the name and on behalf of the Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich at the time, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a baronet with around 17 billion euros in assets, patron of the Ineos Group. The deal then fell through because the owner, among other things, of Nice and of the cycling team, had jumped into the Blues case too late. But his interest in the football business remained unchanged.