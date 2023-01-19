The Chinese company NetEase he’s reacting decisively violent and decomposed at the end of the publishing agreements for the Chinese territory of the titles of Activision Blizzard.

As you know, the two companies have not found new terms to renew their collaboration. On January 23, 2023, Blizzard games will no longer be available in China. These include World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Warcraft 3: Reforged, Overwatch 2, the Starcraft series, Diablo 3 and Heroes of the Storm. The sparks have not been lacking even in the past, but now that the date of the definitive separation is approaching, NetEase has decided to play upwards, so to speak.

For example, the NetEase cafe in Hangzhou has renamed its green tea to “Blizzard’s green tea”, in a form that can be read in Chinese slang as “Bitch’s green tea”. He also sells it at the price of 13 Yuan, where the choice of number is not random, because in the Hangzhou dialect it is used to call someone an idiot/retard.

Not only that, because the company has also organized a live stream to show the dismantling of theBlizzard ax in the offices of NetEase, giving great prominence to the matter. In addition to these blatant gestures, it seems that most of the employees have anti-Blizzard feelings, fueled by the management that allowed the publication of a scathing article against the Diablo house.

According to some observers, this is actually a fairly typical reaction, given the well-known Chinese nationalism, hostile towards foreigners, even if they are former business partners.

However, the hostility shown went even further, touching the video games themselves. For example Chinese World of Warcraft players have been warned that they can save their progressbut that if they do they will no longer be able to access the game for the remaining time, a decision that will affect millions of users who will not be able to witness the closure of the servers together.

What to add? This is certainly an unpleasant situation, as well as a warning for those who want to do business in those parts.