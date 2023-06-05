The National Electoral Institute (INE) responded to a publication by the municipal president of Tepic, Nayarit, Geraldine Poncewho uploaded a message to his Twitter account announcing the voting trend in the State of Mexico.

However, such publications are punishable under the General Law on Electoral Offenses.

“This is how the trend is going in the State of Mexico, @delfinagomeza up with a wide margin according to the prestigious polling house @MassiveCaller in its #ExitPol,” the mayor of Morena published.

This was answered by the INE with an image where article 7 of said law comes from, which ensures that a fine of 50 to 100 days and imprisonment from six months to three years will be imposed on those who:

“During the three days prior to the election and until the official closing time of the polls located in the westernmost time zone zones of the national territory, publish or disseminate by any means the results of surveys or opinion polls that have for the purpose of publicizing the electoral preferences of citizens”.

After this, Ponce deleted the publication without commenting on it.