Indonesia | There was now a protest against Sweden in Indonesia, the Swedish flag was burned

There have also been protests against Sweden at least in Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Indonesian In Jakarta, citizens demonstrated in front of the Swedish embassy on Monday. Among other things, the demonstrators burned the Swedish flag.

Even Indonesia has been angry about it, when the Danish far-right politician To Rasmus Paludani was given permission to demonstrate in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm earlier in January.

At the demonstration, Paludan burned the Koran, Islam’s holy book. The burning of the Koran followed Paludan’s nearly hour-long speech in which he attacked Islam and immigration in Sweden.

In first reactions Turkey condemned the act as anti-Islam. Turkey also suspended negotiations on the country’s accession to the military alliance NATO. Only Turkey and Hungary have not yet accepted Finland’s and Sweden’s application for membership in the military alliance.

In Turkey, protests against Sweden began in demonstrations at the Swedish consulate in Istanbul and at the embassy in Ankara.

In addition to Turkey and Indonesia, there have been demonstrations against Sweden at least in Pakistan’s second largest city, Lahore, and in Afghanistan.