Aurelio Casillas is willing to take revenge against the DEA, so he meets up with Ismael and Rutila, his children, to tell them the truth.

Aurelio Casillas He has not only revived, he escaped from the DEA and has now been reunited with his family. He first spoke with “Vitaminas,” his trusted staff, then with Ismael Casillas, his son, and finally with Rutila, his daughter. After complaints and crying, the three are determined to get the rest of the Casillas out of the hospital, but above all, the body of Luzma.

“The DEA took me out of the funeral. They wanted me to be a protected witness and tell everything I know. They injected me with something to make it look like I was dead, but it wasn’t like that. Grandma left believing that my death was her fault, too bad “said the boss.

The preview lets us see that Arurelio Casillas will arrive at the hospital where Luzma died to recover her body and bury it. While this happens, he must rescue his family members who are detained. An agent attacks him.

“The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere its chapter 10′ this January 30, 2023. The advance of the episode lets us see how Aurelio Casillas tells his children that he is ready to face the DEA.

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 pm Here we leave you the list of times, so you can locate your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

“The Lord of the heavens” It is a Telemundo production, therefore, you can see season 8 through that TV channel. If you want to connect to the plot via ONLINE, you can use the channel’s website or its mobile application (available for iOS and Android).