MR Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 18:51



If you were one of those who requested the home return of your Zara orders, you should know that as of today it will no longer be free. Inditex will charge €1.95 for each return you request from an online purchase.

This movement is not new, since it has been progressively applied in the rest of the textile giant’s stores and in other countries.

However, the application reminds you that you can continue making free returns in physical stores and at collection points.

In relation to the application of this measure, Inditex has emphasized on occasion that it has been “extremely well accepted” in the countries where it began and “has had no impact at all” on sales.

In fact, as the company’s CEO, Oscar García Maceiras, recently explained in a conference with analysts, “two good effects” have been appreciated: the increase in store returns and the reduction of the return period “by of customers.

“Even from the perspective of sustainability, consumers understand that it is a trend that will be implemented throughout the industry in the coming years,” they said from the firm.