February 2, 2023 09:06
There are many reasons why it is difficult to sleep at night. From illnesses and injuries to stress and anxiety, many of us will suffer from insomnia at some point.
One expert warned that diet may also be a contributing factor.
Michelle Geraghty Corns, founder of eternalbeing, said diet could be the “missing piece of the puzzle” to help you sleep.
She shared four foods and drinks that can help you get a good night’s sleep:
Bananas before bed
Bananas are one of the best foods for sleep because they contain high levels of magnesium, which helps in relaxing muscles and calming the body.
“The combination of banana slices and natural nut butter is a great way to regulate blood pressure, relax muscles and nerves, and improve sleep quality,” Michelle said.
Stick to fatty fish
Research shows that fatty fish can help provide a better night’s sleep.
One study, published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, found that people who ate salmon three times a week over a period of months experienced better sleep and better daytime functioning.
“Fatty fish provides vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids that help regulate serotonin in the body. Especially in the winter, when vitamin D levels drop, it’s important to eat fish to support your sleep pattern,” Michelle said.
Have a snack with a handful of nuts
Michelle said nuts like walnuts, almonds and pistachios contain essential minerals like magnesium and zinc which are essential for a number of bodily functions.
She added: “While people generally snack on nuts throughout the day, it’s worth considering saving them for the latter part of the day to help with your sleep. Previous research has shown that magnesium can reduce inflammation and cortisol levels, and improve sleep quality for those with insomnia.” .
Drink sour cherry juice
“Although surprising, tart cherry juice is an excellent drink to try before bed if you struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep at night,” Michelle said. “The juice contains nutrients including magnesium, phosphorous and potassium, as well as high amounts of melatonin.” “It is known to promote sleepiness, as melatonin helps regulate the circadian rhythm.”
She also advised not to skip breakfast to help keep blood sugar levels steady throughout the day.
“What you choose for breakfast will determine your blood sugar response for the rest of the day, and will have an indirect effect on your sleep patterns,” Michelle said.
Try to eat a breakfast that contains good fats, fiber and protein, according to RT.
Source: agencies
#Foods #drinks #eat #bed #fight #insomnia
Leave a Reply