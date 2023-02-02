Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday February 2, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday February 2, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, on this day we need to promote clarity in love. As far as work is concerned, new interesting opportunities are arriving that will upset your life for the better. You can achieve great things. You will see that the problems will be solved soon.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 2 February 2023), in love you can recover from a tear experienced in recent days even if you struggle to forget things. Good news is coming at work and if you have any requests to make, do it immediately!

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, all stories born in this moment can have a future. He can really be the right person for you and to build something special together. At work it is better not to make hasty choices but take the time to understand what you really want.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the day is a bit special for love, watch out for some disputes but don’t stop looking around if you are single. At work, play your cards right. You can demonstrate what you are made of and what your skills are. You have to learn to show yourself more.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 2 February 2023), in love there is something to solve but in the afternoon you will have clearer ideas on what to do. At work by spring you will get good answers. Just have a little patience.

FISH

Dear Pisces, this is a rather subdued day for love but we recover from the afternoon. Better not to overdo it though if you’re dealing with someone from the Gemini or Sagittarius. At work, don’t be afraid to come forward and make requests. You will see that everything will be fine and there will be no problems.

