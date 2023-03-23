The queen of ampays? Magaly Medina once again left the entire Peruvian audience shocked with the announcement of some compromising videos of Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo, who recently had a romantic encounter in Cusco, while the soccer player’s wife was waiting for him in the capital. The popular ‘Urraca’ highlighted the work her team did to get these images and clarified that everything they broadcast on her program corresponds to what is called ampay, something that according to her other formats do not take into account.

What did Magaly Medina say?

Magaly Medina began her latest show program by commenting on the “bomb” announced by Jossmery Toledo and a Peruvian team. The show presenter highlighted the hard work that her reporters do to exclusively capture different characters from show business. In addition, she clarified that this is a task that other television formats do not carry out. are you referring to Rodrigo Gonzalez?

“This is, ladies and gentlemen, an ampay. This is a ampay. It’s not just any little thing that some programs present and say ampay! This is something illegal, this is something that is hidden, this is something that they do not want to be known,” he said in front of cameras.

Magaly had problems issuing ampay

Minutes before the expected ampay by Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo was broadcast on the night of Tuesday, March 21, the production of “Magaly TV, la firme” suffered some inconveniences live, a situation that alarmed not only the team of technicians present , but also to the same driver Magaly Medina.

After that, the figure of ATV had to send a commercial court so that its staff can solve the technical failures that prevented it from showing the images. After an unexpected pause, it was finally possible to broadcast the revealing report of the well-known “Caballito” with the Peruvian model in a recent meeting they had in Cusco.