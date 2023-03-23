The so-called grand jury that must make a decision on an indictment and possibly an arrest warrant against Trump did not meet on Wednesday, contrary to what was previously reported.

If the grand jury decides to do so, it would be the first time that justice has prosecuted a former American president. Trump may be suspected of administrative fraud more than six years ago when he was a presidential candidate. It wouldn’t be a serious crime. But according to Trump and his party colleagues, this is “an unprecedented political persecution” of a former president who is a candidate in the next presidential election.

The indictment focuses on the payment of hush money to porn star Stephanie 'Stormy Daniels' Clifford. In 2016, Trump allegedly ordered his then-lawyer Michael Cohen to pay $130,000 in hush money to Daniels, the porn star who claimed during Trump's election campaign that she had had an affair with him. The payment of the hush money would have been made illegally. The former president has always denied the affair, but did pay the hush money back to Cohen in installments under the heading of 'lawyer costs'. There may also be tax evasion. Trump and his lawyers state that he was a victim of extortion by Daniels at the time.

