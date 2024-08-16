In summary of what happened in the State Championship and the end of the 2024 season for Indios de Juárez, Luis Guerrero, jurisdictional of Zone 1, stated this afternoon in a conference that the objective was not met, but that there is a desire to give continuity to the project that he led this year, he only hopes to finish the commitments they have with the League, and then speak with the corresponding authority about his future as president of the First Zone.

