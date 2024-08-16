This year has been somewhat important if we talk about the video game industry in the corporate part, because just starting the first month of the year hundreds of layoffs were reported in different companies, this began with Microsoft, then with SEGAcontinued Bungie and some more that have a big name behind them. With this in mind, bad news has been given, since in Ubisoft It seems that things are not going in the right direction, and that boils down to people who will leave the company in France.

The renowned video game developer company such as Assassin’s Creedcut 45 jobs this week at its S officesin Francisco, California, and Cary, North Carolina. This measure comes in a context of a general downsizing in the video game industry, and is again in line with the context that has been used in recent times, that is, it is due to an alleged restructuring issue in these specific areas.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Ubisoft He said that “the difficult but necessary decision was made to align the organizations of these studios with their future business and development objectives.” The affected employees will receive severance pay and professional assistance, an action that has fortunately been carried out with more people who left companies in recent months, the most notorious case being within Take Two.

It is worth noting that the office of Caryknown as Red Storm Entertainmenthad previously cancelled the development of a game titled Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland. So it is possible that more games that have not yet been announced are no longer in their hands. We will have to wait to see statements in the following months, especially from those who are currently looking for a new job within the industry.

Via: Bloomberg