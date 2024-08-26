Pino Allievi’s coffee

Fifth season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to best open the fans’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The topic of this episode is the commentary on the Dutch Grand Prix, won by Landon Norris in front of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Reflections after Zandvoort

Has the championship finally found in Norris Verstappen’s opponent for the title? How did Ferrari manage to turn around the performance between the disappointing qualifying and the excellent race? Should the performance of the Reds be seen as a sign of confidence for the Monza race? Why did Mercedes disappear after being a protagonist for a long time before the summer break? This and much more in Pino Allievi’s commentary on the Dutch GP.

“Verstappen hasn’t won in five Grands Prix, but is there anyone who can really challenge him for a fourth consecutive world title? The competition is fragmented and there is no real “anti-Max”.”