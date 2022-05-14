[Aggiornamento ore 21:05] – After the heavy rain that fell in the late morning, the IndyCar Race Direction decided to postpone the start of the Indianapolis GP at 21:46 Italian. Initially the race had been brought forward by 13 minutes (the starting time was 21:20), but a variable and difficult to predict weather led to a counter-order to try to avoid uncomfortable situations on the track. However, the race was declared wet, with the riders lining up with the tires Wet.

At the moment the clouds seem to be clearing, however, even if they are still present in the Indianapolis sky.

The Indycar race in Indianapolis – an appointment on the ‘road’ that precedes the 500 miles scheduled for Sunday 29 May – scheduled for tonight has been brought forward by a few minutes from 21:20 to 21:07 to avoid as much as possible ‘problems’ in terms of weather in the late US afternoon. The link up Sky Sport F1 will start at 8.45pm, here find the starting grid with Will Power (Penske) in front of the reigning champion and championship leader Alex Palou (Ganassi).