Controversial, irreverent and successful, that’s how he returned “Elite” a Netflix with its fifth season. For now, far from seeing its end, the popular teen series is already preparing its sixth installment, although it is saying goodbye to some of its most beloved stars. Recently, the departure of Omar Ayuso and Claudia Salas (Omar and Rebeka respectively) was announced; now, fans will have to say goodbye to one of its original protagonists: Itzan Escamilla.

The actor played ‘Samu’ in Spanish fiction. But, with his retirement, he has completed the cycle of the original distribution, since he was the only ‘founding member’ who was still in the plot. In fact, the announcement has already been made official by Zeta Producciones (the filmmakers), Netflix, and the artist himself.

Clearly, the first question that comes to the fore is: What will happen to the student? As you remember, the end of “Elite 5” left many questions, especially if Samuel he died. This was due to the blow he received from the director of the oaks, Benjamin. That way, it remains to be seen if he died or managed to save himself.

Because one of the images they posted was flake next to a clapperboard, he most likely recorded additional scenes. This situation could translate into two scenarios: he did die at the end of the last installment and shot flashback scenes; or managed to save himself to make way for some shocking twist in his story.

For now, we just have to wait for the premiere of “Elite 6″, whose filming took place at the beginning of this year. Thus, according to Esquire magazine, an announcement could take place in September, with approximations to a launch in months like October or December.

As for the new faces, the aforementioned media confirms the arrival of the actors Álex Pastrana, Carmen Arrufat, Ander Puig, Ana Bokesa and Álvaro de Juana, whose roles remain in the field of mystery.