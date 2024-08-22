The trailer of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle shown at Opening Night Live on Tuesday confirmed that MachineGames’ game It will also be coming to PS5albeit a bit late compared to the Xbox Series X|S and PC versions scheduled for December 9. For now, Microsoft has spoken of a generic launch window set for springthat is, between the end of March and the end of June, but the portal The Verge could have revealed the Exact release month.
According to sources told by journalist Tom Warren, who claims to have contact with people familiar with Bethesda’s plans, the PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle should hit stores in April.
Do we trust?
If confirmed, we are therefore talking about a temporary Xbox console exclusive lasting only four months, although Warren rightly points out that these timeframes could be extended depending on the dynamics of development, which is probably also the reason why a precise release date has not been indicated. In any case, in the meantime we advise you not to take this information as gospel, since it is not possible to verify its veracity.
Staying on the subject, the new explosive trailer and the release date on green-cross platforms are not the only news relating to Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle that arrived from Gamescom 2024. The first expansion and various special editions were also announced, here are the details.
