The trailer of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle shown at Opening Night Live on Tuesday confirmed that MachineGames’ game It will also be coming to PS5albeit a bit late compared to the Xbox Series X|S and PC versions scheduled for December 9. For now, Microsoft has spoken of a generic launch window set for springthat is, between the end of March and the end of June, but the portal The Verge could have revealed the Exact release month.

According to sources told by journalist Tom Warren, who claims to have contact with people familiar with Bethesda’s plans, the PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle should hit stores in April.