Monterrey will face Xolos de Tijuana on Matchday 5 of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX. This duel looks to be more even than it has been in years: Rayados is in first place in the general table, while the canines are in fifth place.
The match will take place this Friday, August 23 at the Mictlán Stadium. In its last five matches in Tijuana, Monterrey has two wins, two draws and only one loss.
The last time Xolos beat Rayados de Monterrey, at home or away, was during the Apertura 2020 tournament, when Xolaje won by a score of 2-1.
Below we tell you which Rayados players will not be available for this matchday 5 due to sanction or suspension.
Martín Demichelis will be able to use almost all of his players for the match against Xolos de Tijuana. Rayados currently has no suspended or sanctioned players.
The Monterrey team has recovered players in recent weeks and one of the only doubts that remains ahead of this match is the availability of Sebastián Vegas.
The Chilean defender is recovering from an injury to his left ankle and it is not yet known whether he will be part of the squad that will travel to Tijuana or if he will stay to do recovery work.
More news about Liga MX
#Rayados #Monterrey #injured #suspended #Tijuana #Apertura
Leave a Reply