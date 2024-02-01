Emergency agencies respond to a serious emergency this Thursday night in a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida (United States), due to a small plane that crashed in the area

The aircraft had an alleged mechanical failure and fell over the residential area, very close to a shopping center.

“We are at the scene of a small plane crash in a mobile home park south of the Clearwater Shopping Center. Several mobile homes have caught fire,” the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department said.

"We are at the scene of a small plane crash in a mobile home park south of the Clearwater Shopping Center. Several mobile homes have caught fire," the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department said.

We're on scene of a small plane crash at a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall. Multiple mobile homes have caught fire. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on scene.

The Fire Chief also told the media that there are “multiple deaths.”

Meanwhile, local media report that the plane is a Beechcraft Bonanza V35, and that, apparently, the accident occurred due to engine failure.

Citizens in nearby homes have shared images and videos on social networks of the magnitude of the tragedy, which leaves large flames and a column of black smoke.