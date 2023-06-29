According to Gorinov, the strikes were a response to “the militants attacking targets in the Syrian territory controlled by the government using drones.”“.

Witnesses and rescuers said last week that Russian jets bombed villages and towns near Idlib, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens in a major escalation of violence inside the country’s last opposition bastion..

Gorinov said that the strikes destroyed an observation post and a weapons and ammunition depot, killing 18 militants.