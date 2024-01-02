Data from the Indian Coronavirus Genome Consortium (INSACOG), updated on Tuesday, showed that 263 infections with the new coronavirus submutant “JN1” have been detected in India so far, with about half of these cases recorded in the state of Kerala.

The Press Trust of India news agency said today that about ten Indian states and federal territories have discovered cases infected with the JN1 variant within their borders so far.

The agency said, quoting the consortium, that 133 cases were discovered in the state of Kerala alone, followed by Goa (51 cases), then Gujarat (34), and Delhi (16), while the remaining cases were discovered in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Odisha.

It is noteworthy that “Insacog” is a multi-agency national consortium that includes regional genome sequencing laboratories, and was established by the Indian government in December 2020 to monitor genomic variations in the Covid-19 virus, which causes the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The World Health Organization had classified the “GN1” variant. Last month, it was confirmed that it is a separate form from its parent strain, “PA86.2,” and requires attention to its developments.