The Indian “Bharat Biotech” vaccine manufacturing company intends to launch a vaccine against “Covid-19” that is given intranasally on January 26, according to the company’s chairman and managing director, Krishna Ella, today, Saturday.
This is the first vaccine of this kind in India against the emerging coronavirus, which causes “Covid-19” disease.
Speaking to students at the India International Science Festival in Bhopal, Ella added, “Our nasal vaccine will be officially launched on January 26, Republic Day.”
Ella also said that a local vaccine for cattle lumpy skin disease, a serious contagious viral skin disease affecting cows, is likely to be launched next month, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.
