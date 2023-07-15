Catastrophic flooding in recent days has paralyzed India’s capital New Delhi and wreaked havoc in the north of the country, leaving more than 22 dead and thousands affected. 23,692 residents of the areas at risk have been evacuated, the New Delhi government said. The capital is submerged under water, with streets turned into rivers and unprecedented scenes of people swimming to get around.

Main streets are under water, forcing residents to navigate boats and swim across the tracks. The situation is especially serious in the areas near the Yamuna River, whose waters are still three meters above the danger level.

Shocking images broadcast on television channels show entire neighborhoods inundated, with people struggling to navigate through the water, even carrying jerry cans to cope with shortages. Water treatment plants had to close due to the overflow of the river, which has led to rationing of drinking water in some areas.







Amid this crisis, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) boats have been deployed to rescue potential victims, while some residents use private boats to navigate the flooded streets.

However, tragic fate struck three children in the northeast of the city, who lost their lives while trying to swim in a flooded ditch.

People ride a boat on a flooded road after the Yamuna River flooded due to heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, India, on July 14, 2023. REUTERS – ADNAN ABIDI

The authorities have taken urgent measures to deal with the situation. Schools will remain closed until Sunday, and government employees have been urged to work from home due to the collapse of public transport. In addition, more than 23,000 residents have been evacuated from the areas at risk.

The situation worsens: heavy rains hit northern India

These catastrophic floods are the result of the heavy rains that hit the country in recent days, leaving close to a hundred people dead, hundreds missing and thousands trapped. The northern state of Himachal Pradesh has been hardest hit, with at least 88 people dead and 16 people still missing since late June.

Heavy rainfall is an annual reality in South Asia during the monsoon period, between May and September. However, this year the rains have been especially destructive, far exceeding average levels.

Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have recorded an excess of 112%, 100% and 70% respectively compared to the seasonal average.

People wait in a flooded alley, after the Yamuna River flooded due to heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, India, on July 14, 2023. REUTERS – ADNAN ABIDI

Meteorological authorities warn of the possibility of more heavy rains in the coming hours, further aggravating the situation. Meanwhile, the country faces the monumental task of coping with the consequences of these floods, providing assistance to the victims and working to rebuild the affected areas.

Pakistan, the country’s east expects more heavy monsoon rains

Authorities reported that in recent days, rescue teams have evacuated 14,000 people after flooding caused by monsoon rains affected numerous villages in eastern Pakistan.

The weather situation could worsen in the coming days as heavy monsoon rains are expected to hit Pakistan starting Monday and continue for several days.

According to the country’s meteorological office, heavy thunder and rain are forecast in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and other areas, with the risk of flash flooding in the western mountainous areas later this week.

FILE PHOTO: Displaced people on a flooded road after monsoon rains and flooding in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 16, 2022. REUTERS – Akhtar Soomro

In 2022, Pakistan experienced extremely heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers, a phenomenon linked to climate change. These conditions led to the submersion of vast areas of the country, damaging crops and infrastructure, and causing the deaths of at least 1,700 people.

As the monsoon season continues through September, authorities and rescue teams face significant challenges in ensuring the safety of affected people and providing necessary assistance amid these devastating floods.

With information from Reuters, AP and EFE