The UAE and Mozambique signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of manpower, in the building of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in Dubai. The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, said, “The signing of the memorandum of understanding establishes an institutional partnership between the two ministries, and permanent cooperation between them to improve the management of the contractual work cycle for Mozambican labor in the country, and to maximize the joint development benefits of the work of this labor.”