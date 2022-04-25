Independiente Santa Fe: the challenges that remain after the departure of Cardetti

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Wilson Morelo.
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
The cardinal team has three league games and one Copa Colombia game on the table.
April 25, 2022, 03:52 PM
With the official departure of the Argentine Martín Cardetti as coach of Santa Fe, The cardinal team is already thinking about what its outcome will be for the semester on the two fronts it maintains: the League and the BetPlay Cup.
What’s coming to Santa Fe
The balance left in the League by the Argentine helmsman, former coach of Bogotá FC, is worrying: of 17 games, he won six, lost seven and tied four.
With these figures, Santa Fe today is out of the eight classified, with 22 points. Two units separate him from Atlético Bucaramanga, which is the last of the select group.
On the calendar, Santa Fe still has to host the always difficult Jaguares in El Campín, visit Palmaseca to face the decimated Deportivo Cali and travel to Manizales to challenge Once Caldas.
To his regret, the only one of his rivals that is above him in the table is Once Caldas. Reason why They must defeat the Manizaleños, add as many points as possible in their other two games and hope that one of the teams that border the group of eight fails.
In the other tournament in front of them, the Copa Colombia, Santa Fe has just lost the first leg of the round of 16 of the tournament against Junior 1-2.
This is how things are, hand in hand with Julio, or the DT that arrives, the cardinals must overcome the series that is defined on May 11 in El Campín.
SPORTS
