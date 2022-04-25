It’s time to think about the future. The first step was salvation and Rayo certified it at the Camp Nou. big time Now, with 40 points, it’s time to start outlining what will be the next project in Primera, whose cornerstone has a name and surname: Andoni Iraola. The time has finally come to address the continuity of the coach, the great revelation of the benches of the highest category. His renewal is the wish of all rayismo, after a historic season in which the team was for months the best local in Europe, finished 2021 in Champions positions, reached the Cup semifinal —where the champion dropped it— and has certified permanence on matchday 33nothing more and nothing less than five before the end…

Until Sunday’s game, the Basque coach had not wanted to publicly address the issue of the renewal and postponed any decision to a salvation that is already a fact. For this reason, Iraola opened the doors to his continuity in statements to radio stadium of Wave Zero. “Now the objective has been fulfilled and it will be time to finish the year well, these games that we have left, and start talking, above all, what the club wants“, began the one from Usurbil, who confirmed his willingness to listen to Rayo’s proposal and stay: “Yes, of course. As happens in all clubs, coaches live from day to day. The situation changes from one game to another. First we will have to see what the club wants, without that there is nothing to do. And then we’ll listen to see if we’re on the same line“.

His name is a fixture every time the Athletic bench is talked abouteven more so when elections for the presidency of the club will be held in the summer. Iraola also referred to the possibility that one of the candidates had contacted him. “Nerd. I have had enough here with the work we had with this negative streak. It has cost us to certify the permanence more than we thought and I haven’t gotten out of there“, settled a technician who in two campaigns at the helm of Rayo he has achieved promotion and a permanence, in addition to giving the team its own identity on the pitch. For all this he has had the support of the dressing room, the entity and the fans when the results did not arrive and his wish is that he continue to fulfill seasons with the Strip.