Member of the administration of Zaporozhye Rogov spoke about the return of Ukrainian refugees from Europe

Residents of the Zaporozhye region, who had previously left it, are beginning to return from Europe, said RIA News member of the regional administration Vladimir Rogov.

“There is a tendency to return. Those who left in February and March are returning from Europe, through Russia, realizing that everything is already calm. So far, not along the line of contact, but people see that everything is fine, you can return home, ”Rogov said.

In early June, Andriy Melnyk, being the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, announced the outflow of Ukrainian refugees from the country and urged German citizens to think about the reasons.