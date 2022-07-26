Controversy fueled by certain press and the search for consensus

Political marketing. Mark differences to seek consensus. Sources at the highest levels of the three main parties of the Center-right thus declassify the polemics on the premiership that exploded yesterday after the so-called diktat of Giorgia Meloni. Polemics obviously re-launched with great emphasis by a certain press that sees smoke in the eyes the probable victory of the center-right in the political elections of 25 September. “There is no problem, it’s just stuff for journalists who enjoy trying to make us fight”, comments a leading exponent of the Northern League. “The agreement is found, indeed, it already exists”, underline by the Brothers of Italy.

Matteo Salvini this morning reiterated what he said to Affaritaliani.it last Sunday: “Whoever takes one more vote chooses the premier“. This has always been the rule in the coalition and this remains. Period.” The less time you spend fighting the better, the Italians will choose, I don’t see where the problem lies. Whoever takes one more vote chooses, wins and governs, I don’t understand where the problem is “, said the secretary of the League to Rtl 102.5, about the discussion on the premiership. And again Salvini: “But how do you choose before the vote? How can I say that Prime Minister Salvini does it, let’s make the citizens choose. On 25 September, if one votes the Democratic Party he chooses Letta, if he votes the M5s he chooses Conte, if one votes the center-right he can choose: my ambition is to be the most chosen, because it would be an honor for me to take this country by the hand. But if it were Giorgia Meloni she would make the premier. If Berlusconi were the most chosen, he would do it. It’s the simplest thing in the world “.

Today, the former Cavaliere said that he is not passionate about the premiership, thus dribbling the alleged Melonian diktat. One way, explain blue sources, not to deny the words of Salvini and Meloni but not even to kneel in front of the leader of the Brothers of Italy. The premier of the center-right? “Salvini, Berlusconi and Meloni will find a solution. There are many people who can do it: Meloni, Salvini or a representative of Forza Italia. Berlusconi was clear even today“, specified Antonio Tajani, coordinator of Forza Italia. In fact, the chapter is closed and the controversy is closed, with all due respect to the Republic, La Stampa and all the media that are waiting only for half a sentence out of the chorus to arrive from the Center to write rivers of ink talking about splits and incurable disputes On the other hand Forza Italia, after the releases of Gelmini, Brunetta Carfagna and other exponents, needs to mark its territory, to mark the differences with the Lega and FdI. They know this perfectly well even in the two main parties of the Center-right and in fact the concern that everything will skip is zero.

Subscribe to the newsletter

