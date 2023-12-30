And about. Minister of Sports of Ukraine Bedny spoke about possible sanctions for a boycott of the Olympic Games

Acting Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matvey Bedny called the possible consequences of the country's boycott of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. His words lead BBC.

According to him, such a decision threatens sanctions against Ukrainian athletes. “It is possible that we will be offered to enter the next Olympic Games in a neutral status. That is, this is a rather radical step,” Bedny said.

On December 8, the functionary spoke about a possible boycott of the 2024 Olympic Games after the admission of Russians and Belarusians. Four days later, he announced that Ukraine would participate in the competition.

Prior to this, the International Olympic Committee announced the admission of Russians and Belarusians to the Games in Paris. They will be able to take part in the tournament as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN). At the same time, athletes who support a special operation in Ukraine, or who have connections with the armed forces or security agencies of Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in the Games.