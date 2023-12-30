Lavinia Mennuni: “Never said you should have children at 18, but politics must promote birth rates.” VIDEO

“I never said to have children at 16 or 18, but it is of fundamental importance that politics promotes and encourages birth rates.” As Lavinia Mennuni, after the controversy over some statements regarding the ambition of younger women to become mothers.



“The problem is not only to financially support those who give birth to a child, but to address the deeper cultural problem” he then explained to The messenger. “Being a mother is for me the most beautiful thing in the world”. Especially because, precisely, “it does not conflict with other aspirations and involves both parents”. Motherhood is “a beautiful mission” and “a completion of one's nature, without this must prevent the legitimate professional aspirations that every woman must be able to cultivate” or “other choices freely made in the name of other equally noble missions”. “We must make today's girls understand that they can cultivate the dream of being workers, establish themselves in the field they choose and become the mothers of tomorrow”.

And again: “We have had times of serious crisis, such as world wars, and yet children were being had. Today boys and girls are focused on the present”, “there is no planning, also due to the precariousness we experience, yes think about the here and now and instead it is important that in addition to aspiring to personal, professional, put the issue of birth rate at the center.”

