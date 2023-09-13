The Ukrainian publication “Public” reported on explosions in Sumy

Sounds of explosions are heard in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, about this in Telegram– the channel reported the publication “Public”.

How clarifies “Mirror of the Week” with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense systems are operating in the city. There is also a threat of drone attacks in the region.

It is also noted that air defense works against UAVs in the Odessa region, including in Reni, Izmail and Odessa.

In the Odessa region, the air raid alert sounded at 00:27, in the Sumy region – at 2:31, according to data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. The signals also sound in the Chernigov, Nikolaev and Kyiv-controlled parts of the Kherson region.

On September 12, an explosion was heard in the Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine. It also became known about a series of explosions in the territory of Zaporozhye controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. An air raid alert was announced in the regions.