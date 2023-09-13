Nicola Gratteri new prosecutor of Naples. The official announcement

After much waiting the news is official: Nicola Gratteri let her Calabria and switches to driving Prosecutor’s Office of Naples, indicated with 19 preferences by the CMS plenum. In pink, with him, the addition Rosa Fox (who was acting at the Naples Prosecutor’s Office after the appointment of Giovanni Melillo to the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate), and Giuseppe Amato, head of the Bologna Prosecutor’s Office. With over 30 years of experience behind us, always at the forefront of fight against the ‘Ndranghetathe magistrate will then go to the top, as decided by the CSM this morning, of thelargest investigative office in Italy.



Gratteri wears the toga from 1986 and has always carried out functions in Calabrian judicial offices: first as a judge at the court of Locriwhere, in 1991, he began his career as a public prosecutor, a role he later also held at the Public Prosecutor’s Office Reggio Calabria (of which he became assistant prosecutor in 2009), up to the managerial position of head of the prosecutors of Catanzaro carried out from 2016 to today.

From deputy prosecutor to Locri he dealt with burning investigations into the links between the ‘ndrangheta, politics, freemasonry and drug and weapons trafficking. In 1993, he escaped three attacks organized in the space of three weeks. In June 2005, the Carabinieri ROS discovered in the plain of Gioia Tauro an arsenal of weapons (a kilo of plastic with detonator, rocket launchers, Kalashnikovs, hand grenades) that could have been used for an attack against Gratteri.

In the June 2013the Prime Minister Enrico Letta appoints him as a member of the body of experts for the development of proposals regarding the fight against organized crime. In February 2014 the Renzi government he proposed him as Minister of Justice, but in the end Andrea Orlando, former Minister of the Environment in the Letta government, prevailed, perhaps following an never-denied opposition from President Napolitano. On 27 February 2014 Rosy Bindi, as president of the Parliamentary anti-mafia commission, announces the appointment of Gratteri as advisor to the Commission. Gratteri accepted the assignment compatibly with his role in the prosecutor’s office. In August 2014 Renzi appoints Gratteri as president of the commission for the development of regulatory proposals on the fight against mafias. On 4 May 2022 in the CSM vote for the election of the new National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor he was defeated by Giovanni Melillo by 13 votes to 7.

In his CV there are numerous and relevant anti-Ndrangheta investigations, among which the one on the massacre of Duisburg of 2007, and the maxi-investigation, in more recent years, called ‘Scott’ Rebirth. His experience in combating organized crime is defined as “broad and deep”, especially in its national and transnational dimension. Gratteri, in particular, is highlighted in the resolution approved today by the CSM “the undisputed value“, the “absolute importance of the professional experience gained”, the “prestige enjoyed in judicial and forensic environments, the commitment and passion constantly spent in judicial work”. And again: “lexercise of investigative and prosecuting functions for over thirty years in the field of combating organized crime” by Gratteri, according to Palazzo dei Marescialli, “shows the existence of a vast and profound knowledge of criminal phenomena and the most effective investigative tools”.

