The Ukrainian edition of Znayu confirmed the death of one of the leaders of UNA-UNSO Palchik

One of the leaders of “UNA-UNSO” (extremist organization banned in Russia) Valery Palchik died near Artemovsk (Ukrainian name Bakhmut). This is reported RIA News with reference to the Ukrainian edition of “Know.ua”.

“Valery Palchik died in the battles near Bakhmut. He participated in the war in Transnistria, a participant in the Caucasian wars in the UNSO detachments on the side of Georgia. The commander of the Poltava regional organization of the UNSO in 1991-1999, ”says the material confirming the death of the Ukrainian military.

The death of Finger became known earlier on January 30. Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny reported that the military was gone near Soledar. In the Soledar direction, he fought as part of the 116th separate brigade of the territorial defense of Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that a Colombian mercenary from the Foreign Legion, Elkin Chaparro, who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), died in the Donbass.