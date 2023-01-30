Troubadour Apex Backpack is the backpack designed for those who need to stay away from home, perhaps commuting, and at the same time carry essential material with them. PC, office objects, lunch or dinner are difficult to take with you if you don’t have a backpack, bag or similar well organised. Everything must be put in the right place, a perfect fit, which allows transport without hurting your back either. It seems like a question not to be taken into account, but in reality it is one of the first characteristics to observe in a similar product. Troubadour has thought of everything, trying to make the Apex Backpack ergonomic, elegant and useful.

The materials used are all recycled, winking at the ecosystem; we are not talking about normal recycling, as the choice fell on waterproof materials, including the zippers. Greater security to keep all important documents safe inside the Apex Backpack. And thanks to this, cleaning will also be quick and easy. But I will talk about this later in the review. The Apex Backpack costs €278.58 and you can buy it directly from official site of Troubadour. With free shipping, as you will spend more than €113.71.

Are you ready to find out more about the Troubadour Apex Backpack?

Troubadour Apex Backpack for all tastes

The Troubadour Apex Backpack arrives comfortably at home inside a box with the company logo on it and little other information; quite anonymous, it could be an excellent gift package that doesn’t reveal much else about the interior. Once opened, the content appears and the backpack is bagged directly inside. Don’t expect strange padding or that it will protect you from who knows what bad weather during long journeys by couriers, because it is a waterproof backpack and what you will find will be more than enough.

At first you will surely notice the greatness of the Troubadour Apex Backpack and you won’t be entirely wrong; we are talking about a product whose width is 32 cm, height 48 cm and depth 15 cm. We can well say that if you are a tall person, these dimensions will not discourage you, but if you are a short person like me it will turn out to be a not exactly adequate product. Its weight is approximately 1 kg and it can carry a good 25 L inside.

As for the compartment dedicated to the laptop, you will have to respect the following measures: 40 x 29cm; once these measures have been exceeded, it will be very difficult for you to be able to close it correctly or insert it directly. Once you take the Troubadour Apex Backpack out of the protective plastic bag, you will notice the two outside pockets (suitable for well two bottles of water) and a multitude of pockets. Also behind, on the backrest, complete with a compartment suitable for being able to fit the Troubadour Apex Backpack on the handle of a suitcase. Great for travel, right?

Not just a backpack

The Troubadour Apex Backpack was specially designed for be light on the shoulders, with good weight distribution on the back. Just as you could read at the beginning of this review, every part of the Troubadour Apex Backpack has been designed to be as ergonomic as possible and you can already have a preview of it from the photos distributed between the paragraphs. You’ll notice right away that some parts turn out to be more raised than the rest and that’s because within those bulges there are bearings.

It is precisely the latter that make the Troubadour Apex Backpack comfortable in any situation, whether you are waiting for the train at the station or during a long walk. The Troubadour Apex Backpack isn’t just a stylish, office-friendly backpack, it’s been made quite versatile for so many other projects. An example is sport, even if design doesn’t go well with the latter activity. As a person who constantly goes to the gym, I must say that the Troubadour Apex Backpack has not satisfied many of my needs, while for work, study or similar activities it fulfills its task well.

Even in terms of design, where perhaps in a certain working environment a more linear, almost anonymous clothing is required, the Troubadour Apex Backpack manages to take the center of attention of the entire room. Compliments are never few and this leads it to be a fairly prominent product that does not go unnoticed. Also thanks to the available colors: black, blue, brown.

Even a backpack needs maintenance

I have already mentioned it in a few previous paragraphs, but it should be reiterated: the materials used are exclusively recycled and vegan; we are not just talking about the simple fabric, where in some parts it will be smoother or rougher to the touch, but also of the shoulder straps and zippers. The penultimate named are also ergonomic, excellent for not making the Troubadour Apex Backpack feel on the shoulders for many hours.

The choice of materials was made specifically to make the backpack waterproof and also make it easier to clean. Why yes: even backpacks need constant maintenance and you will have to follow some simple rules to keep the Troubadour Apex Backpack as spotless as possible. And here I can understand that it is a real nuisance; if you put the usual backpacks inside the washing machine, with the Troubadour Apex Backpack you will also have to be careful of the light.

The materials are waterproof, but they are also subject to having stains or appearing already worn out in a short time. To clean the backpack, a slightly damp cloth with plain water will suffice; for more resistant stains, you can also use a little soap but be careful not to overdo it. After that, you can simply leave dry the backpack naturally and never in direct light or near heat sources. This could damage it irreparably.

What could you include?

We assume that everyone has different needs, so you’ll have to try it yourself or see if everyone actually fits your favorite devices. Working with the public, even staying away from home for as many as 13 hours, I always need various accessories that allow me to be able to stay calm and stress-free for as long as possible. And my needs are: headphones, power banks, various cables, personal health devices (such as the diabetes machine, for example), various documents, snacks and at least lunch.

Nothing great, right? Too bad I have really big headphones and if a PC is placed inside the Troubadour Apex Backpack you may have some difficulties. I recommend using wireless earphones, so you can find the right compartment without taking up so much space. And, apart from this small and insignificant problem of mine, I must say that he succeeded in the enterprise almost admirably. I say almost because lunch is already another problem to take into consideration.

More than once I had to carry another small handbag dedicated to the food section and frankly said: that’s okay; also because, from the moment I saw the backpack, I immediately thought that it should never have gotten dirty with my quiches, sandwiches or similar. Accidents can happen and prudence is never too much. Take this into account, of course.