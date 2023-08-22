It just depends on how you look at it or calculate it, but in general electric cars are slightly better for the planet than petrol or diesel cars. Completely free of CO2 emissions, but electric cars are not. A lot of unpleasant substances are released during production and also during the generation of energy. Are car manufacturers then allowed to say that the cars are ‘zero emissions’?

The electric Nissan Leaf carries the ‘Zero Emissions’ badge and on electric Renaults you will find the ‘ZE’ logo, which is an abbreviation for the same term. And the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) disagrees. Think of this as the Advertising Code Committee, but upside down. In Australia it is therefore now prohibited for car manufacturers to designate electric cars with the claim ‘Zero Emissions’.

The ACCC finds that car manufacturers who claim that EVs provide zero emissions are guilty of greenwashing. The restriction does not only apply to badges on cars, but also to advertisements and texts on company websites. The car brands must be honest and transparent about the emissions that are released during production, among other things. However, car manufacturers in Australia are allowed to state in statements that the cars do not emit anything while driving.

Buy all badges from Subaru

Modern Subarus sometimes have a PZEV badge on the tailgate. This abbreviation stands for Partial Zero Emission Vehicle, so ‘partly without emissions’. This emblem is on the back of hybrids, but for Australia they can now stick it nicely on their electric cars. We look forward to your jokes about the emissions that are released when an EV catches fire.