No false accounting for the modalities of the transfer of Riccardo Orsolini from Juventus to Bologna. This was established by the investigating judge of the Emilian capital Sandro Pecorella, at the end of the first of the legal proceedings arising from the documents of the “Prisma” investigation sent by Turin to the other interested prosecutors to verify the positions of those clubs that had shared with Juventus some operations judged suspicious according to prosecutors. In practice, according to the ruling of the Gup, private agreements or memos relating to player transfers are not criminally liable. The lawyer Mattia Grassani, who represented Bologna in the matter, was satisfied: “We had no doubts. It is a record time ruling that can well lead the way to other proceedings pending before the various judicial authorities and concerning similar cases”.

THE OTHER FRONTS

Now the other prosecutors currently at work will have to pronounce: Genoa, Bergamo, Udine, Modena and Cagliari. While on the sporting front, it is clear that the first criminal verdict closes the possibility of reopening the case at least on the Bologna front. The same federal prosecutor had decided to file the positions of the clubs of the famous “suspicious partnerships” (expression used by the Turin papers), however emphasizing the possibility of a second thought in the case of judicial innovations on the various criminal fronts. The process that led to the condemnation of Juventus, the famous 10-point penalty, and its managers was born from the documents from Turin. In the motivations, however, rather than on the specific cases, the sports judges had insisted on the theme of “lack of loyalty” on the basis of telephone and environmental interceptions in the Juventus environment of the previous management. In any case, at least in the Orsolini case there are no doubts: the Gup of Bologna has ruled out that the deal may have hidden a false accounting.