The source said, “Removing shoes and socks during flights is not recommended, but when it comes to touching other passengers, it becomes much worse.”

This is what happened to a female passenger on a plane when she felt a passenger behind her tickle her leg with his bare feet.

The passenger, Typhona, posted on her TikTok account a clip showing her “shocked” at what happened, after the passenger was able to access her “personal space” inside the cabin.

She stated, “It is impossible for people to do such a thing.. I am shocked.. The worst thing is that I later saw him wearing sneakers.”

The clip has gained about 30 million views since its participation only 4 days ago, while people expressed their anger at the incident.

“It should be considered a crime,” said one commenter, while another said, “I think I would have poured hot tea on his feet, so that he realizes he has crossed his seating area.”