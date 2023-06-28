After weeks of important commitments within the middle of the show, the Mexican actress Salma Hayek He has given a lecture on how to relax on these holidays and, incidentally, show off his more natural sideAnd boy does she look like a little mermaid. The protagonist of the film Frida and Magic Mike: The Last Dance He has published two photos with which he challenges the censorship of social networks and captivates.

Through their social profiles Salma Hayek has shown the spectacular little mermaid figure that he owns at 56 years of age, but he has also achieved it by showing off his most natural look and covering himself only with two towels white.

The Hollywood star has demonstrated a stress-free attitude and revealed What is your way of relaxing on vacation? The famous actress, producer and businesswoman from Veracruz showed her most natural side by not wearing makeup, expensive clothes or jewelry. On this occasion, she captivated her millions of followers on the internet with a couple of photos where she is lying inside a saunawith his eyes closed and enjoying a moment of maximum relaxation.

The relaxing and exquisite vacation scene has been complemented by the statuesque silhouette of Salma, who only covered herself on top and bottom with two small white towels. However, it is possible to perceive her well-worked figure, while she enjoys a relaxing time in the sauna.

Salma Hayek brings out her most natural side with photos in a towel on vacation/ Photo: Instagram @salmahayek

“Feeling the healing power of the sauna and expelling stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek,” Hayek wrote alongside the two snapshots he posted on June 27 on his various social profiles.

Quickly, Salma Hayek’s fans have given hundreds of thousands of likes to the publication and have praised how spectacular she looks in her most natural and relaxed look. In addition, the famous Mexican has revealed that one of the tips and activities that she includes in her routine has to do with sweating in a sauna.

